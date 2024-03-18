Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

10:02 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of a damaged storage unit at Town and Country Mini Storage on High Street.

7:07 p.m.: criminal damage/ mischief. Officers responded of juveniles causing a problem at the soccer concession stand at Pitsenbarger Soccer Building on Marlboro Avenue.

2:52 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of a caller claiming fraudulent purchases were made on his debit card.

12:07 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a report of a crash at 120 West Water Street.

WEDNESDAY

8:48 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of breaking and entering on the 200 block of First Street.

5:10 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a female reporting someone opened a credit card in her name.

3:46 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a four-vehicle crash at the corner of Ash Street and Looney Road.

1:16 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of a window being broken on the 600 block of Miami Street.

11:52 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of threatening social media posts.

The suspect was charged with aggravated menacing.

11:20 a.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at the 600 block of Sunset Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird