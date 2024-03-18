Miami County confirms EF2 tornado

An aerial view of the south shore of Indian Lake on Sunday, March 17, shows some of the destruction left in the wake of a tornado outbreak a few days earlier. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

TROY — It has been confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Miami County during the storm on Thursday, March 14, by The National Weather Service (NWS) and Miami County Emergency Agency (EMA).

Joel A. Smith, Miami County EMA director, said an EF2 occurs when wind speeds are between 111 and 135 mph.

“A final report from the county is pending,” Smith added.

According to the NWS Report from Wilmington, Ohio, on March 14, a supercell thunderstorm developed over southern Indiana, producing a tornado as it crossed the Ohio River multiple times heading into Kentucky. During the evening of March 14, multiple supercell thunderstorms developed over Indiana, producing numerous tornadoes across western and central Ohio.

NWS Wilmington is investigating damage reports covering over 120 miles. As the storm survey and assessment process continues, additional details will be posted to this page over the next few days, the report concluded.

In a press release on Friday, March 15, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement.

“Fran and I are deeply saddened by those impacted by the tornadoes and severe storms. We share the grief of the families who lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. Ohioans will come together as they always do with resilience and compassion as we support and rebuild our communities.”

On Sunday, March 17, DeWine issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency across 11 counties, including Miami County.

This declaration orders all relevant state departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel as necessary to assist in the response and recovery effort. Agencies providing support include the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Department of Administrative Services.