Tipp Council OKs annexation application

TIPP CITY – During the most recent Tipp City City Council meeting, the council approved an annexation application for land purchased in 2023, approved updates to the city’s Code of Ordinances and authorized two agreements to move forward with the industrial sanitary sewer expansion project.

The first ordinance passed during the March 4 meeting was an ordinance to approve an annexation application for approximately 9.415 acres of land.

The land, located at 4155 Peters Road, was purchased by the city in October of 2023 for the purpose of building a new electrical substation for Tipp City.

The ordinance passed unanimously, approve the annexation of the land from Monroe Township into Tipp City city limits.

City Council then moved on to approve changes to the city’s Codified Code of Ordinances.

The changes provide amendments to chapters regarding general offenses and traffic regulations to maintain the city’s compliance with Ohio state statutes.

Council then authorized two agreements for construction and inspections of the city’s industrial sanitary sewer expansion project.

The project extends the city’s sanitary sewer line from First Street to Abbott Parkway.

Council authorized the City Manager Timothy Eggleston to enter into an agreement with EMH&T, of Columbus, for the construction administration services for the project. The agreement comes at a cost not to exceed $66,475.

The services of construction administration include pre-construction meetings, reviews and coordination with Eric Mack, director of municipal services and engineering.

Council also approved an agreement between the city and DLZ, of Columbus, for construction inspection as the industrial sanitary sewer expansion project is completed.

According to Eggleston, the reason the city is bringing in both EMH&T and DLZ for this project is due to the size of the expansion. Both companies will report to Mack during the completion of the project.

Lastly, council nominated three individuals to different city boards and councils.

Nominated by Council member Ryan Liddy, Lori Willoughby was appointed to the Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council for an unexpired term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

Next, City Council appointed Megan Coffield, nominated by John Kessler, to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a three-year-term expiring Dec. 31, 2026.

Lastly, Zachary Snyder was appointed to the Restoration & Architectural Board of Review for an unexpired term expiring Dec. 31, 2025 following his nomination by Kessler.

In other business:

Council heard the first reading of two ordinances to approve zoning code changes for 59 and 85 Kessler-Cowlesville Road and 4025 S. County Road 25 A from highway business interim to highway business zoning classification.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 154 of the Codified Code of Ordinance to prohibit any future use of property for self-storage facilities.

Council passed a motion adoption the Fund Balance Policy to determine the purpose and scope of the how city funds are handled.

