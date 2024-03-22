Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-6:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a wallet being stolen and credit cards being used to make purchases on the 600 block of Cherry Street.

-5:08 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a telecommunications harassment complaint at the 400 block of First Street.

-1:57 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Bobcat Training Center.

WEDNESDAY

-10:43 p.m.: DUI. Officers arrested a driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) at the corner of Washington Avenue and High Street.

-7:15 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Broadway Street and Gill Street.

-5:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of items at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-3:21 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of packages being stolen off the porch at the 100 block of Carr Street.

-9:11 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash involving a school bus and a car at the intersection of Park Avenue and Virginia Street. No injuries were reported.

-8:33 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft of lottery tickets from the Marathon on Water Street.

TUESDAY

4:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in front of the Chase Bank on Spring Street.

3:34 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 600 block of Lindsey Street.

10:47 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft report at the Sherwin Williams on High Street.

7:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of power tools from a residence on the 500 block of Wayne Street.

