Strawberry Festival chair introduces 2024 theme, logo

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival theme will be “Blooming Berries,” which Jules Harris, the festival’s general chairperson, selected.

Jules Harris is the proud owner of Trojan Florist and Gifts and a local beekeeper, said a press release from the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. Since moving to Troy in 2004, she has volunteered in some capacity for the Troy Strawberry Festival and has remained involved in the festival and her community in many ways. She first volunteered in various St. Patrick’s Church booths before moving on to the Adopt-a-Berry chair, the Pie Eating Contest chair, and, more recently, the shuttle chair.

In addition to volunteering with the Troy Strawberry Festival, Harris has also volunteered on the Board of Troy Community Works, Teen Leadership Troy, and the Chaplain of the Troy Elks. She has been a 12-year member of the Troy Noon Optimist Club. Currently, she serves on the CISV Board and is the vice president of the Troy BNI Chapter.

Harris resides in Troy with her husband Francis and their five children.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Troy Chamber, the Strawberry Festival Steering Committee, and every one of you for your unwavering support, encouragement, and volunteerism. I am truly honored to stand here today as the general chairman for the 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival. This role is not just a title and role for me today, but it is a testament to the many years of dedication and love poured into this festival, not by me, but by countless volunteers like yourselves,” Harris said in the release.

The Troy Strawberry Festival is celebrating its 48th anniversary. The festival dates are June 1-2, 2024. The festival began as a way for local non-profits to raise funds for their endeavors, and that remains its mission today. Last year, the local non-profit groups raised over $400,000 to support the local economy.

Visit the Strawberry Festival Website https://www.troystrawberryfest.com/ for complete details.

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is a 501c6 non-profit organization representing over 400 local businesses. The Chamber is the catalyst for business growth, the convener of leaders and influencers who make things happen, and the champion for a stronger community. The mission of the Chamber is to empower prosperity for Troy, Ohio.

The Troy Strawberry Festival is a program of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. It began in 1977 as a fundraising vehicle for local non-profits. One hundred fifty thousand people visit the festival each year.