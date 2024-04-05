Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-10:30 p.m.: crash/operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI). Officers responded to a crash at the Baymont Inn Suites and after investigation, the driver was arrested for OVI.

-2:47 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 700 block of Wayne Street.

-11:33 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the 300 block of Main Street. The residence was empty at the time, and it was not known which items were taken.

-4:38 a.m. crash. Officers responded to a crash at Main Street and Riverside Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-1:49 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Main Street and Wood Street.

-8:27 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Water Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

TUESDAY

-9:28 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the Piqua Center for Early Learning on Downing Street.

-10:45 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the Speedway on Covington Avenue.

-8:14 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at the 400 block of Adams Street.

MONDAY

-2:44 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of identity theft at Kestrel Court.

-4:46 p.m.: harassment. Officers respond to a report of telecommunications harassment on the 1200 block of Chevy Lane.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.