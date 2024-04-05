Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-2:08 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Elm Street and Franklin Street. A citation was issued to the driver.

THURSDAY

-11:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-11:23 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Taco Bell on Main Street. One male was arrested on an active warrant and a second male was cited for counterfeiting.

-7:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 300 block of Morehead Street.

-5:33 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in the parking lot of the Kroger on Market Street.

-1:26 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 2700 block of Executive Drive.

-1:09 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 1100 block of Main Street.

-9:08 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 600 block of Glendale Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in front of the Troy Miami Public Library on Main Street.

-4:15 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Motel 6 on Dorset Road.

-2:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Kroger on Market Street.

-1:59 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on West Market Street, the subject was issued a citation.

-12:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Ridge Avenue and Westridge Drive.

TUESDAY

-11:16 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

-8:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Kroger on Market Street.

-6:37 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Taco Bell on West Main Street.

-4:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 200 block of Chapel Court.

-1:30 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 1200 block of Archer Drive.

-9:40 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1400 block of Henley Road.

MONDAY

-9:10 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in front of the Troy Fire Station on Market Street.

-7:10 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers pulled over a vehicle in front of La Fiesta Restaurant and arrested an individual for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI).

-3:54 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 800 block of Dorset Road.

