Troy Police reports

Police log
FRIDAY
-2:08 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Elm Street and Franklin Street. A citation was issued to the driver.
THURSDAY
-11:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.
-11:23 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Taco Bell on Main Street. One male was arrested on an active warrant and a second male was cited for counterfeiting.
-7:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 300 block of Morehead Street.
-5:33 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in the parking lot of the Kroger on Market Street.
-1:26 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 2700 block of Executive Drive.
-1:09 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 1100 block of Main Street.
-9:08 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 600 block of Glendale Drive.
WEDNESDAY
-8:46 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in front of the Troy Miami Public Library on Main Street.
-4:15 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Motel 6 on Dorset Road.
-2:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Kroger on Market Street.
-1:59 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on West Market Street, the subject was issued a citation.
-12:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Ridge Avenue and Westridge Drive.
TUESDAY
-11:16 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.
-8:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Kroger on Market Street.
-6:37 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Taco Bell on West Main Street.
-4:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 200 block of Chapel Court.
-1:30 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 1200 block of Archer Drive.
-9:40 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1400 block of Henley Road.
MONDAY
-9:10 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in front of the Troy Fire Station on Market Street.
-7:10 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers pulled over a vehicle in front of La Fiesta Restaurant and arrested an individual for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI).
-3:54 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 800 block of Dorset Road.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.