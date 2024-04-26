Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-5:53 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 400 block of Brook Street.

-5:11 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of a back windshield being damaged at the 800 block of South Street.

-1:20 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers stopped a vehicle for no headlights at the corner of Camp Street and Broadway Street and discovered an open container of alcohol and cited the driver.

WEDNESDAY

-9:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting by an male and female a the Walmart on Ash Street.

-3:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart at 1300 E. Ash St. A female was charged and the items were returned.

-2:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 1400 block of Echo Lake Drive.

-9:10 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of aggravated menacing at the 200 block of Manning Street.

TUESDAY

-3:32 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of windows being broken due to possible gunshots at the 300 block of East Main Street.

-8:03 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash after a driver hit a deer on the intersection of Experiment Farm Road and Farrington Road.

-3:23 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a male walking frantically and yelling at the 1000 block of Jill Court.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.