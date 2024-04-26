City of Troy hires new assistant director of public service and safety

Colley

TROY — The city of Troy has hired Charlotte Colley as its new assistant director of public service and safety, Troy Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington has announced.

The hiring of Colley is effective April 29, 2024.

According to a city of Troy press release, Colley brings over 18 years of local government experience as a consultant, municipal manager, and county administrator. Her former employers include the Board of Miami County Commissioners, the village of New Concord, the city of Dublin and the city of New Albany.

Colley is an International City/County Management Association-credentialed manager and a former Ohio City/County Management Association executive board president. She holds a Bachlor of Art degree in political science from Muskingum University and an Master of Arts in political science from Miami University. She has been a member of the Troy Rotary Club since 2021 and is currently serving in the role of vice president. She also serves as the chapter president of C-Suite for Christ Dayton. Colley, her husband Andrew, and their three children live in West Milton.

The assistant director of public service and safety serves as second-in-command of all city operations under the direction of the director of public service and safety, acts as human resources director, directly supervises information technology, cemetery, and billing and collections/income tax operations, and works closely with other city departments.

Colley replaces Mark Wendling, who resigned in January, to become the executive director of the Miami Valley Risk Management Association.