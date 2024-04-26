Thursday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team blanked Sidney 5-0 Thursday.

In singles, Kyle Penny defeated Brady Hogan 6-0, 6-0; Kellen Nichols defeated Franky Herrera 6-2, 6-0 and Michael Burns defeated Myles Steenrod 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Carter Woodell and Jackson Riley 6-3, 6-2 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Parker Slaven and Alex Frew 6-2, 6-0.

Tippecanoe 3,

Moeller 2

CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe boys tennis team defeated Moeller 3-2 Thursday.

In singles, Nick Von Krosigk won 6-1, 6-2; Cameron Davis lost 6-1, 6-1 and Alex Darner lost 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Roman List and Grant Vonderheide won 7-5, 6-2 and Deacon Blake and Ty Hoover won 6-1, 6-0.