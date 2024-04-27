Weekend Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Troy baseball team stayed within one game of Piqua and Butler in the MVL with a 7-1 win at Greenville Friday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.
Carson Riddle was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Hayden Frey was 2-for-3 and Brody Hoke had two RBIs.
Nathan McDowell and Liam Evilsizor combined on a three-hitter, striking out 12 and walking four.
Vandalia-Butler 2,
Piqua 0
PIQUA — The Piqua and Vandalia-Butler baseball teams share first place in the MVL after Butler won at Hardman Field Friday.
Cohen Brown had a double for Piqua.
Hunter Steinke pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking one.
Tippecanoe 4,
Bethel 1
DAYTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team played small ball to get three runs in the seventh inning and break a 1-1 tie at Day Air Ball Park.
Drew Husic scored on a wild pitch, Brady Liskey had a bunt single to score a run and Jaxon Hill bunted in another run.
Peyton Schultz pitched a four-hitter for the Red Devils, striking out four and walking two.
Braylon Schroeder had a RBI for Bethel.
Luke Gray, Bryce Ballard and Elijah Schroeder combined on a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking nine.
Miami East 9,
Riverside 1
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team got a home win Friday night.
Keidin Pratt was 2-for-3, Connor Apple had a double and two RBIs, Vincent Crane had two RBIs and Lincoln Littlejohn doubled.
Carson Smith and KJ Gustin combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
Troy Christian 16,
Northridge 0
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team cruised to a win Friday night.
Camden Koukol was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Judah Simmons was 2-for-4, Will Twiss had a double and two RBIs, Ryan Waltz was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Gabe Barhorst had two RBIs and Andrew Knostman was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Carson Dyer pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.
Lehman Catholic 10,
Covington 0
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team got a TRC win Friday.
CJ Olding had three RBIs, Seth Kennedy was 2-for-4 and Korban Schmiesing and Colin Potts had two RBIs each.
Schmiesing pitched a six-hitter, striking out two.
For Covington, Tyler Jay, Carson Taylor and Tanner Palsgrove combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking six.
Newton 9,
Franklin Monroe 6
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team picked up a WOAC win Friday.
Rhett Koffer was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Austin Tippie was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Brady Downing had a double and two RBIs and Carson Resides was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Koffer and Bronson Van Culin combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking nine.