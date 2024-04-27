Weekend Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Troy baseball team stayed within one game of Piqua and Butler in the MVL with a 7-1 win at Greenville Friday.

The Trojans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Carson Riddle was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Hayden Frey was 2-for-3 and Brody Hoke had two RBIs.

Nathan McDowell and Liam Evilsizor combined on a three-hitter, striking out 12 and walking four.

Vandalia-Butler 2,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Piqua and Vandalia-Butler baseball teams share first place in the MVL after Butler won at Hardman Field Friday.

Cohen Brown had a double for Piqua.

Hunter Steinke pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Tippecanoe 4,

Bethel 1

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team played small ball to get three runs in the seventh inning and break a 1-1 tie at Day Air Ball Park.

Drew Husic scored on a wild pitch, Brady Liskey had a bunt single to score a run and Jaxon Hill bunted in another run.

Peyton Schultz pitched a four-hitter for the Red Devils, striking out four and walking two.

Braylon Schroeder had a RBI for Bethel.

Luke Gray, Bryce Ballard and Elijah Schroeder combined on a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking nine.

Miami East 9,

Riverside 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team got a home win Friday night.

Keidin Pratt was 2-for-3, Connor Apple had a double and two RBIs, Vincent Crane had two RBIs and Lincoln Littlejohn doubled.

Carson Smith and KJ Gustin combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Troy Christian 16,

Northridge 0

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team cruised to a win Friday night.

Camden Koukol was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Judah Simmons was 2-for-4, Will Twiss had a double and two RBIs, Ryan Waltz was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Gabe Barhorst had two RBIs and Andrew Knostman was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Carson Dyer pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.

Lehman Catholic 10,

Covington 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team got a TRC win Friday.

CJ Olding had three RBIs, Seth Kennedy was 2-for-4 and Korban Schmiesing and Colin Potts had two RBIs each.

Schmiesing pitched a six-hitter, striking out two.

For Covington, Tyler Jay, Carson Taylor and Tanner Palsgrove combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking six.

Newton 9,

Franklin Monroe 6

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team picked up a WOAC win Friday.

Rhett Koffer was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Austin Tippie was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Brady Downing had a double and two RBIs and Carson Resides was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Koffer and Bronson Van Culin combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking nine.