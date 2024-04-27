Weekend Softball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Troy softball team had Greenville nervous, before the Wave came away with an 8-7 victory Friday in MVL action.
Troy had a 5-2 lead before Greenville rallied.
Mimi Shaw was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Sophia Knife was 2-for-3 with a double.
Knife and Riley King combined on a 10-hitter, walking four.
Vandalia-Butler 5,
Piqua 4
PIQUA — The Vandalia-Butler softball team got a scare from Piqua before holding on for a win.
Abigail Kirk was 2-for-2 with two doubles and Sam Clark was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Dylan Weatherly and Julia Coppess combined on an 11-hitter, striking out 10.
Tippecanoe 8,
Stebbins 2
DAYTON — The Tippecanoe softball team got a MVL win on the road Friday.
Rylan Elms was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and pitched a four-hitter, striking out four and walking five.
Emily Aselage was 3-for-5, Kyla Fry was 2-for-5, Charlize McCormick was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Gracie Raiff had a double.
Miami East 13,
Riverside 0
CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team got a TRC win Friday.
Whitni Enis was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-3 with a double, Raegan Howell had a triple and two RBIs and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 with a triple.
Madison Maxson was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs and Jaycee Roeth had a double and two RBIs.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11.
Covington 6,
Lehman Catholic 5
SIDNEY — The Covington softball team came away with a road win Friday.
KaryAnne Turner was 3-for-4 with three doubles and pitched an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
Elizabeth Coblentz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Stevie Newhouse was 2-for-3 and Jayda McClure had a double.
Melanie Karn was 3-for-4 for Lehman, Miley Heffelfinger was 2-for-4 with a double, Bailey Cooper had three RBIs and Callie Giguere was 2-for-4.
Emilee Van Skiver pitched an 11-hitter, striking out one.
Milton-Union 6,
Bethel 0
BRANDT — The Milton-Union softball team got a road win Friday.
Carly Zimmer pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking three and helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Sofie Elliott was 4-for-5 with a double and a home run, Caley McCarroll was 2-for-4, Bella Brazina was 2-for-3 and Madelyn McGuffy was 2-for-4.
For Bethel, Addie Etherington had three strikeouts and three walks on the mound.
Troy Christian 18,
Northridge 1
TROY — The Troy Christian softball team cruised to a win Friday.
Alaina Rogers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Ella Dersham was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Kaylee Eshete was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Annie Twiss had a double and three RBIs and Izzy Lutz had two RBIs.
Dersham pitched a four-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.
Bradford 5,
Coldwater 3
BRADFORD — Chloe Hocker provided the offensive punch and gave Bradford softball a walk-off win Friday.
With the game tied 3-3 in the home seventh, Hocker drilled a two-run double to end the game.
She was 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in all five Bradford runs.
Tegan Canan was 2-for-4 with a double.
Casey Bolen and Vivian Harleman combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Bellbrook 15,
Newton 5
BELLBROOK — The Newton softball team dropped a road game Friday.
Vivien Clark had two RBIs and Mya Denlinger doubled.
Cori Haines and Layla Van Culin combined to walk four.