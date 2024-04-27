Weekend Softball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Troy softball team had Greenville nervous, before the Wave came away with an 8-7 victory Friday in MVL action.

Troy had a 5-2 lead before Greenville rallied.

Mimi Shaw was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Sophia Knife was 2-for-3 with a double.

Knife and Riley King combined on a 10-hitter, walking four.

Vandalia-Butler 5,

Piqua 4

PIQUA — The Vandalia-Butler softball team got a scare from Piqua before holding on for a win.

Abigail Kirk was 2-for-2 with two doubles and Sam Clark was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Dylan Weatherly and Julia Coppess combined on an 11-hitter, striking out 10.

Tippecanoe 8,

Stebbins 2

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe softball team got a MVL win on the road Friday.

Rylan Elms was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and pitched a four-hitter, striking out four and walking five.

Emily Aselage was 3-for-5, Kyla Fry was 2-for-5, Charlize McCormick was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Gracie Raiff had a double.

Miami East 13,

Riverside 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team got a TRC win Friday.

Whitni Enis was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-3 with a double, Raegan Howell had a triple and two RBIs and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 with a triple.

Madison Maxson was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs and Jaycee Roeth had a double and two RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11.

Covington 6,

Lehman Catholic 5

SIDNEY — The Covington softball team came away with a road win Friday.

KaryAnne Turner was 3-for-4 with three doubles and pitched an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Elizabeth Coblentz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Stevie Newhouse was 2-for-3 and Jayda McClure had a double.

Melanie Karn was 3-for-4 for Lehman, Miley Heffelfinger was 2-for-4 with a double, Bailey Cooper had three RBIs and Callie Giguere was 2-for-4.

Emilee Van Skiver pitched an 11-hitter, striking out one.

Milton-Union 6,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — The Milton-Union softball team got a road win Friday.

Carly Zimmer pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking three and helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Sofie Elliott was 4-for-5 with a double and a home run, Caley McCarroll was 2-for-4, Bella Brazina was 2-for-3 and Madelyn McGuffy was 2-for-4.

For Bethel, Addie Etherington had three strikeouts and three walks on the mound.

Troy Christian 18,

Northridge 1

TROY — The Troy Christian softball team cruised to a win Friday.

Alaina Rogers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Ella Dersham was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Kaylee Eshete was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Annie Twiss had a double and three RBIs and Izzy Lutz had two RBIs.

Dersham pitched a four-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.

Bradford 5,

Coldwater 3

BRADFORD — Chloe Hocker provided the offensive punch and gave Bradford softball a walk-off win Friday.

With the game tied 3-3 in the home seventh, Hocker drilled a two-run double to end the game.

She was 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in all five Bradford runs.

Tegan Canan was 2-for-4 with a double.

Casey Bolen and Vivian Harleman combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Bellbrook 15,

Newton 5

BELLBROOK — The Newton softball team dropped a road game Friday.

Vivien Clark had two RBIs and Mya Denlinger doubled.

Cori Haines and Layla Van Culin combined to walk four.