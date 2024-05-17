Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-1:31 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Barclay’s Big and Tall on North Main Street.

-7:24 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Young Street and Roosevelt Avenue intersection.

WEDNESDAY

-8:58 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded and charged a male with disorderly conduct at the 500 block of Electric Avenue.

-8:13 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Ohio Street and Fourth Street intersection.

-8:02 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a complaint of assault at the Mote Park Community Center on Gordon Street.

-5:14 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Washington Avenue and Greene Street intersection.

-12:56 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 100 block of South Main Street.

-10:53 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a burglary at a residence at the 100 South block of Wayne Street.

-10:42 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Overpass on East Ash Street.

-10:38 a.m.: warrant. Officers arrested a male with an active warrant near the Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street.

TUESDAY

-9:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-11:37 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of patio furniture at the Westgate Villas Apartments on Parkridge Place.

-10:08 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 1100 block of Covington Avenue.

-4:41 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of an unknown male spray-painting cameras and breaking a door lock at the 300 block of Walker Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.