Piqua Police Reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 10

TRAFFIC STOP: At 4:33 p.m. on S. Main St., an officer observed a subject with an active warrant sitting in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. The officer conducted a stop on the vehicle and the passenger left on foot. Mike Phillips, 39, of Piqua resisted arrest, but was arrested for criminal mischief, vehicular vandalism, assault on peace officer, resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing official business, and criminal trespassing.

Aug. 11

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: On McKinley Ave. and Covington Ave. at 9:39 p.m., a vehicle struck a juvenile on a bicycle and fled the scene. An OH-1 traffic crash report was completed.

Aug. 12

CRASH WITH NO INJURY: On North State Route 66 and Hardin Alternate Rd at 11:37 a.m., a traffic crash occurred with an injury involving a deer. The OH-1 report was completed.

BURGLAR ALARM: At 1:13 p.m., officers responded to an alarm with a front door and motion alarm activation at Ohio Midwest Dental Care. The officer found the front door unlocked with no signs of forced entry. The officer checked the building and no one was inside with nothing appearing to be disturbed. The front door was able to be secured and no key holder responded.

THEFT IN PROGRESS: At 1:47 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart on a shoplifting complaint. A male entered the store and stole several items before leaving the store in a vehicle. A report was completed.

CRASH WITH INJURY: On E. Ash St. and Spring St. at 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic crash involving a bus and a car with possible injuries. The OH-1 was completed.

TRAFFIC STOP: At 4:10 p.m. on W. High St., officers responded to a menacing complaint. Randy Ridenour, 31, of Piqua was arrested for aggravated menacing and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Aug. 13

MENACING: On Electric Ave. at 2:49 p.m., an aggravated menacing incident occurred. Michael Jenkins, 48, of Piqua was arrested for aggravated menacing and probation/parole violation.

TRAFFIC STOP: At 4:50 p.m. on W. High St. and Ron Aire Dr., officers conducted a traffic stop. Officers conducted a search on the vehicle based on probable cause. Zachary Ball, 32, of Piqua was arrested for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

TRAFFIC STOP: At 9:17 p.m. at the Looney Garbry Roundabout, officers initiated a straffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling without any functioning taillights. The driver was found to have an active warrant and was impaired. Matthew Overbey, 47, of Sidney was arrasted for an out of county warrant and driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: At 10:11 p.m. at Lucky’s, officers responded to a local bar referencing a female assaulting another female. The suspected female had left prior to police arrival. Savannah Norris, 36, of Piqua was arrested for assault – knowingly harming victim. Kenndrick Watkins, 46, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Aug. 14

UNRULY JUVENILE: On Covington Ave. at 4:40 p.m., a juvenile male shot several people with a “splatterball” gun causing minor injuries. A report was taken, and charges will be filed.