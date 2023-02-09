Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-9:54 p.m.: domestic violence. Mary Crist, 67, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm after allegedly assaulting an adult female.

-7:06 p.m.: weapons offense. Brennan Hanson, 22, of Piqua, was charged with having weapons while under disability – fugitive from justice after officers received a suspicious complaint that a subject was outside reportedly messing with vehicles on the 100 block of South Street.

MONDAY

-5:40 p.m.: domestic violence. Lesta Tamplin, 36, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm and criminal damaging/endangering.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.