Semi crash snarls traffic on I-75

PIQUA — A semi-tractor trailer crash left traffic backed up for miles on southbound I-75 on Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. when the driver of a southbound truck lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete bridge around the 80 mile marker.

The commercial truck was carrying large coils of steel, one of which broke loose and partially uncoiled.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Southbound traffic on I-75 was re-routed across U.S. Rt. 36.

State troopers were able to re-open the highway around 8:15 p.m.