Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-9:39 p.m.: domestic violence. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged with domestic violence – causing belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force after officers received a report of a juvenile threatening harm to an adult male.

MONDAY

-6:19 p.m.: false reports. Austin Arnold, 26, of Sidney, was charged with making false alarms – law enforcement agency following Arnold reporting a disturbance at the 900 block of North McKinley Avenue and later allegedly admitting it was a false report.

-2:17 p.m.: theft. Ann Sayre, 55, of Piqua, was charged with theft after officers received a report of a female subject taking money from the business cash register at the Subway on Covington Avenue.

-1:40 p.m.: warrant. Brandon Engley, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant when officers went to the 400 block of East Greene Street in search of a male and female with warrants. The female was not located.

-7:43 a.m.: drug offense. Chace Middlesworth, 35, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs – marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop on North State Route 66.

Feb. 19

-10:07 p.m.: theft. Thomas Rader, 28, of Covington, was charged with theft and possessing criminal tools following the report of a theft at the Walmart on East Ash Street.

-8:20 p.m.: theft. Ann Sayre, 55, of Piqua, was charged with theft after officers received a theft report from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

Feb. 18

-11:20 p.m.: shots fired. A complainant from the 1100 block of Vine Street alleged that a group of juveniles called him a racial slur, kicked over the trash cans, and fired a firearm into the air. Officers responded and found no evidence of a firearm being shot in the area. Officers also did not locate the group of juveniles.

-11:57 a.m.: theft. A female juvenile offender, 11, was charged with theft after allegedly stealing from Clark on Looney Road.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.