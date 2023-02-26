Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY – Losing 52-19 wasn’t the way Covington wanted to end its season, but the way the Lady Buccs conducted themselves made a positive impression on many.

“The officials complimented our never-give-up attitude and our sportsmanship,” said Covington coach Shawn Naff. “A TRC (Three Rivers Conference) superintendent from one of the schools thanked the program for representing the conference with class.”

Covington opened the contest by scoring the first four points and held Fort Loramie scoreless in the first three minutes.

But Fort Loramie is an extremely well coached team and the Lady Redskins made defensive adjustments throughout the entire game, which made it difficult for Covington to find an offensive groove.

“Loramie’s suffocating defense was impressive,” praised Naff.

Fort Loramie was able to go on a 25-3 run over the remainder of the first half as Covington only connected on a three-pointer by Gracie Anderson in the last 13 minuted of the first half.

The Lady Buccs gave a great effort on defense as well, but Fort Loramie was still able to outscore Covington 27-12 in the second half.

“Our zone gave them (Fort Loramie) fits,” Naff said of the defensive effort. “We turned them over, but just couldn’t capitalize with points.”

It was a rough day offensively for Covington, but the Lady Buccs showed a lot of grit and toughness despite what the scoreboard read.

And, like she had done all season, it was sophomore Maggie Anderson who led the charge by leading the Lady Buccs with 10 hard-earned points. Anderson has a pit bull mentality and it shows on the floor.

Covington record ends at 15-11 in a season full of adversity.

“I’m so proud of the girls for succeeding in a most difficult year,” praised Naff.

FRIDAY

D-II

Purcell-Marian 55,

Tippecanoe 20

MASON — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in a D-II district championship game Friday at Mason Middle School.

Tipp closes the season with an 18-8 record.