Sectional Wrestling Roundup

A number of Miami County wrestlers advanced on to the district meet at the sectional tournaments on Saturday.

CENTERVILLE D-I

The Troy wrestling team finished seventh in the Centerville sectional, while Piqua was ninth.

T.J. Murray (106) and Danny Murray (165) finished second for Troy, while De’Andre Jones (285) finished fourth/

T.J. Murray and Danny Murray were both 2-1 with one pin. Jones was 3-2 with two pins.

Advancing for Piqua was Max Kaye (138), who finished second.

Kaye was 3-1 with three pins.

The D-I district tournament will be at Trent Arena Friday and Saturday.

GRAHAM D-II

Tippecanoe finished seventh at the Graham D-II sectional and advanced four wrestlers to the district tournament.

Finishing third were Trent Thompson (120) and Collin Isaac (132).

Thompson was 3-1 with two pins and Isaac was 3-1 with three pins.

Taking fourth were Andrew Lyons (113) and Noah Schwieterman (138).

Lyons was 2-2 with two pins and Schwieterman was 4-2 with three pins and one tech fall.

The D-II district tournament will be Friday and Saturday at Wimington.

COVINGTON D-III

Miami East won the team title at the Covington sectional, while Covington was fourth and Troy Christian was fifth.

Miami East advanced seven wrestlers to district.

Winning were Cooper Shore (120), Daniel Martin (150), Hunter Randall (165) and Dustin Winner (285).

Shore was 3-0 with one pin and one tech fall, Martin was 3-0 with one pin, Randall was 4-0 with four pins and Winner was 2-0 with one pin.

Taking second were Aaron Mills (144) and Drake Bennett (190).

Mills was 2-1 with two pins and Bennett was 2-1 with one pin.

John Kemp (157) finished third, going 4-1 with three pins.

Covington advanced six wrestlers to district.

Winning was Chase Vanderhorst (132), going 4-0 with four pins.

Taking second were Carson Taylor (106) and Caleb Ryman (138).

Taylor was 2-1 with one pin and Ryman was 3-1 with three pins.

Finishing third were Michael Hagan (120) and Jericho Quinter (126).

Hagan was 2-1 with one pin and Quinter was 2-1 with two pins.

Christian Clark (113) finished fourth, going 1-2.

Troy Christian advanced four wrestlers to district.

Winning were Kyle Schroer (106), Connor Havill (175) and Lee Burkett (190).

Schroer was 3-0 with one pin, Havill was 3-0 with three pins and Burkett was 2-0 with one pin.

Taking second was Jason Shaffer (126).

Shaffer was 1-1.

The D-III district tournament will be Friday and Saturday at Hobart Arena.

VERSAILLES D-III

Milton-Union finished fifth at the Versailles sectional and advanced four wrestlers to the district tournament.

Winning were Payton Mayfield (126), Nathan Barker (157) and Colton Hultgren (190).

Mayfield was 3-0 with three pins, Barker was 4-0 with two pins and Hultgren was 3-0 with two pins.

Trey Kiser (175) finished third.

He was 4-1 with three pins.

The D-II district tournament will be Friday and Saturday at Hobart Arena.