Piqua Police reports

Police log

Feb. 23

-1:00 p.m.: domestic violence. Jessica Beam, 37, of Union City, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm after allegedly stricking an adult male in the face on the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

Feb. 22

-7:37 p.m.: theft. Two male juvenile offenders, 17 and 16, were each charged with theft following the report that two juveniles allegedly stole items from the Miami County YMCA on West High Street.

-2:03 p.m.: assault. A female juvenile offender, 14, was charged with assault after allegedly tackling and striking another student at the Piqua Jr. High School on Tomahawk Trail.

-9:28 a.m.: burglary. Blake Dunn, 24, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated burglary – armed with deadly weapon following the report of a subject allegedly forcing their way into a residence on the 1000 block of West North Street then threatening the homeowner with scissors.

