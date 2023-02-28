Investigation nets narcotics arrest, fentanyl pills

PIQUA — A drug trafficking investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives led to the arrest of a Piqua man and the confiscation of 250 fentanyl pills on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

According to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 22, pursuant to a drug trafficking investigation, detectives conducted a traffic stop in the city of Piqua. The target of the investigation, Randy L. Harper, 51, of Piqua was found in possession of 250 fentanyl pills.

Harper was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail and is charged with possession of narcotics, a felony of the first-degree.

The investigation continues, said Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.