Edison State’s baseball and softball seasons kick off

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s baseball team returned to the field this past weekend, and the softball season kicks off on Saturday, March 4.

Tyler Koch returns as head coach for his third season with the Charger baseball program, compiling a 53-40 record in two years. In 2019, the Chargers went 25-19 in Koch’s first season, setting the school record for conference wins, overall wins, and best conference finish (second).

After dealing with two years of COVID restrictions, the Chargers returned to the field in 2022 and finished with a 28-21 record, again setting the school record for overall wins, home runs, stolen bases, and batting averages, with a team average of .332.

In 2022, the Chargers won the Sub-Regional Championship and reached the District 12 Regional Tournament for the first time in school history. They advanced to the Final Four after a dominating performance in round 1 over Clark State in a double-header sweep, 7-5 and 12-7.

Koch’s coaching career started in 2007, and he helped Vandalia-Butler secure the 2008 JV State Acme Baseball Championship. He then advanced to coaching Vandalia-Butler’s Varsity Acme Baseball team from 2010-2012, helping the team make back-to-back state championship appearances in 2011 and 2012.

“We had a taste of a nice post-season run last year, and we’re expecting the same thing this year,” said Koch in a press release. “My staff and I are excited to see what this group can do.”

The Chargers returned to the field with 17 sophomores and 12 freshmen. Each returning player saw significant playing time in 2022, including infielder Hunter Warner, who was named to the 1st Team All OCCAC, outfielder Garrett Kelly, who led the conference in home runs last year, outfielder Cameron Hendricks, infielder Zayne Centi, catcher Bryce Cox, and right-handed pitchers Preston Heintzman, Dylan Hoerner, and Andrew Yeary.

“The returning sophomores have continued the standard set in the spring of 2022 and look to raise the bar even higher with a concrete work ethic in the classroom and on the field,” said Koch.

“We brought in a great group of freshmen that will have an excellent opportunity to learn and grow from our sophomores this season, including outfielder Caleb Wurster, right-handed pitchers Brock Adams and Austin Montz, and infielder Luke Brockman,” he added. “They all look to make immediate impacts.”

Transfer players include infielders Alex Daughtery and Darius Miles, who both come from the University of Northwestern Ohio, and catcher Grayson Caple from Southwest Tennessee Community College.

“We had some growing pains in the fall, but we also had a lot of bright spots, just as any team does,” Koch said. “I think we came out even stronger, and we’re looking to grow our brand of Edison State Baseball.”

The Chargers kicked their season off on Friday, Feb. 24, at Chattanooga State Community College. They dropped both games 24-0 and 19-6. The team will travel to face Ivy Tech Community College Northeast on Tuesday, Feb. 28, before hosting them on Wednesday, March 1, at home.

Greg Cox, Scott Jones, and Connor Pohl join Koch in leading the baseball team this season.

Cox is returning to Edison State’s baseball program for the fifth year and has coached for the New Bremen ACME team, New Bremen High School, Wright State University–Lake Campus, and Indiana University South Bend. He also competed nationally and internationally in men’s fastpitch softball as part of the International Softball Conference for 15 years.

Jones brings many years of coaching and playing experience to the Charger baseball team. He previously coached at Vandalia-Butler High School under Miami Valley Hall of Fame coach Trent Dues. Jones began his baseball career at Northmont High School under Ohio Hall of Fame coach Chuck Harlow and went on to play for Miami University, the Lima Locos Collegiate Baseball summer league. In 1994, he was drafted by the New York Yankees minor league team but chose to return to Miami University; he was drafted in 1995 by the Boston Red Sox, where he played from 1995–1997.

Pohl is a recent graduate of Ohio State University. He was captain of the 2020­–2021 Ohio State Buckeyes baseball team and brings a lot of knowledge with him to help Edison State’s infielders and hitters. This is his second year with the Chargers.

Head Coach Brent New is beginning his fifth year with Edison State’s softball program. He previously coached for 22 years as head softball coach at Houston High School. New won 359 games, picked up 10 Shelby County Athletic League Championships, won two district titles, and made an appearance in regional finals in 2016. He also coached the All-District Senior All-Star Game twice.

“We’re very excited to get back on the field this spring,” said New in the release. “After winning a school record of 28 games last year, we feel like we’re in a position to challenge the top teams in the OCCAC this season.”

The Lady Chargers returned to the field with eight sophomores and seven freshmen.

“Our pitchers, Savannah Wead, Grace Shaffer, and Morgan Pine, return with great experience. They’ll be backed up by Allie Dodge, who will spend most of her time at shortstop,” New added. “Hanna DeLong and Breana Wiget are also returning and can play multiple positions. They bring a lot of offense to our lineup. Two more returning players are Kyli Gainer and Madalyn Kirtley, who both have outfield experience.”

Anna Quinn, a freshman, will be on the mound with the returning pitchers. Other newcomers to the team are Kaela May at third base, Audrey Fyffe as catcher, and Chaia Sowers and Alison Cox in the outfield.

The softball team will play their first game on Saturday, March 4, when they face St. Clair Community College on their home field.

Assistant coaches Jeff Replogle, Phil Smith, Bob Claudy, and Miranda Huddle join New in leading the softball team.

Replogle is in his fifth year with Edison State’s softball program as an assistant coach, bringing numerous years of high school coaching experience to the program. He previously coached at Houston High School and spent 11 years with the Hardin-Houston Ball Association. Replogle also served as an Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) baseball and softball umpire for six years.

Smith has many years of experience coaching softball, including over 10 years in the travel ball community, five years coaching at Troy Jr. High, and two years as head coach at Covington High School. Many of his travel ball players are playing at the collegiate level, and some are even coaches themselves.

Claudy is in his second year with the Edison State Lady Charger softball program as an assistant coach, bringing numerous years of coaching experience to the program. Claudy spent five years with the Lady Wave Softball Association, one year with the Parkway Panthers, and over 10 years in the travel ball community.

This is Huddle’s first year with the Lady Chargers. Prior to Edison State, she coached for three years as an assistant softball coach at Miami East High School, picking up a Three Rivers Conference Co-Champions title and a state final four appearance in the 2022 season. She also has five years of experience coaching travel ball, two as a head coach and three as an assistant coach.

Edison State’s baseball, softball, basketball, and volleyball teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and are Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). For the latest news, upcoming games, and complete rosters, visit https://athletics.edisonohio.edu/landing/index.