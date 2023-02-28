Troy Police reports

By
Staff Reports
-

Police log

TUESDAY

-12:24 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive.

MONDAY

-9:04 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue.

-8:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

-6:31 a.m.: theft. Terry L. Smith, Jr., 53, of Troy, was charged with theft.

SUNDAY

-10:38 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1700 block of West Main Street. A female subject was charged with DUI, assault, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

-10:15 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 500 block of Armand Drive.

-8:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:15 p.m.: possession of fentanyl. Dean A. Henry, 53, of Troy, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

-11:56 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 700 block of South Mulberry Street.

-6:31 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 500 block of South Mulberry Street.

SATURDAY

-9:40 p.m.: drug possession. Mario C. Young, 22, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-6:20 p.m.: telephone harassment. Michael J. Bell, 63, of Troy, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-6:03 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded to a report of reckless operation at American Legion Post 43 on South Market Street. Johnny D. Eva63, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-12:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.

-2:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft near the intersection of Imperial Court and Stonyridge Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:05 p.m.: animal complaint. Antonio L. Shakelford, 35, of Troy, was charged with an animal running at large.

-9:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of East Canal Street and South Mulberry Street.

-6:10 p.m.: open container. Kevin K. Schmitt, 54, of Covington, was charged with open container.

-3:49 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2300 block of Meadowpoint Drive.

-1:54 p.m.: theft. Cody R. Veach, of Elizabeth Township, was charged with theft, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and tampering with coin machines and receiving stolen property.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR