Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-12:24 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive.

MONDAY

-9:04 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue.

-8:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

-6:31 a.m.: theft. Terry L. Smith, Jr., 53, of Troy, was charged with theft.

SUNDAY

-10:38 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1700 block of West Main Street. A female subject was charged with DUI, assault, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

-10:15 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 500 block of Armand Drive.

-8:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:15 p.m.: possession of fentanyl. Dean A. Henry, 53, of Troy, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

-11:56 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 700 block of South Mulberry Street.

-6:31 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 500 block of South Mulberry Street.

SATURDAY

-9:40 p.m.: drug possession. Mario C. Young, 22, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-6:20 p.m.: telephone harassment. Michael J. Bell, 63, of Troy, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-6:03 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded to a report of reckless operation at American Legion Post 43 on South Market Street. Johnny D. Eva63, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-12:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.

-2:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft near the intersection of Imperial Court and Stonyridge Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:05 p.m.: animal complaint. Antonio L. Shakelford, 35, of Troy, was charged with an animal running at large.

-9:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of East Canal Street and South Mulberry Street.

-6:10 p.m.: open container. Kevin K. Schmitt, 54, of Covington, was charged with open container.

-3:49 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2300 block of Meadowpoint Drive.

-1:54 p.m.: theft. Cody R. Veach, of Elizabeth Township, was charged with theft, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and tampering with coin machines and receiving stolen property.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.