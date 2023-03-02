Piqua Police reports

Police log

Feb. 28

-1:23 p.m.: warrant. Jamie Blacke, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop.

-1:23 p.m.: domestic violence. Nicholas Sheron, 38, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence after officers received an allegation of domestic violence.

Feb. 27

-11:14 p.m.: shots fired. Officers received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Manning Street. Upon inspection, officers found several spent bullet casings along with several bullet holes.

Feb. 26

-7:17 p.m.: disturbance. Kyla Griggley, 31, of Piqua, was charged with assault and obstructing official business. Tanesha Shaw, 31, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business. This followed officers receiving a report of a disturbance in the area of Park Avenue and Nicklin Avenue involving a female subject being put in a vehicle and the vehicle leaving. Officers stopped the vehicle and one of the subjects reportedly kicked an officer while resisting.

-4:26 p.m.: theft. Alysa Bell, 27, of Sidney, was charged with theft after allegedly shoplifting items from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

Feb. 25

-8:57 p.m.: domestic violence. Robert Rosener, 34, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm after allegedly being physical with a female on the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

-3:11 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Newly Mixon, 19, and Nakia Brooks, 20, both of Piqua, were each charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after officers arrived to the 700 block of South Wayne Street over adults allegeldy arguing over children fighting.

Feb. 24

-3:52 p.m.: warrant. Jessica Blount, 26, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant after officers spoke with subject sleeping in a tent near the bike path.

-2:08 p.m.: assault. Officers received a report of a juvenile student allegedly assaulting another student at the Piqua High School.

-11:51 a.m.: domestic violence. Gary Kloecker, 51, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm after allegedly throwing a table at a female subject on the 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.