Troy’s Bryce Massingill qualifies for D-I state bowling tournament

BEAVERCREEK — Troy junior bowler Bryce Massingill earned a return trip to the Division I state bowling tournament at Thursday’s D-I district tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Massingill rolled games of 236, 193 and 259 for a 688 series qualify as an individual.

Massingill, who finished eighth at state a year ago, made the all-tournament team.

He will bowl in state tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Saturday, March 11.

Troy was in eighth place after the three game qualifying with a 2.920 total.

Troy had games of 898, 995 and 1,037.

The top four teams advance to state and Troy trailed Turpin by just 40 pins going to the baker games. But, the Trojans couldn’t get things rolling in the baker games and finished 11th.