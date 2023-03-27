Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 26

-8:01 p.m.: assault. Bently Davis, 36, of Fairborn, was charged with assault after officers received a report of a male and female having an argument. It was found the female crashed into the males car. The male then allegedly assaulted the female.

-4:26 p.m.: theft. Lisa Collins, 41, of Piqua, was charged with theft following a report of a theft at the Walmart on East Ash Street.

-1:55 p.m.: assault. Stormie Engley, 19, of Piqua, was charged with assault – knowningly harming victim after allegedly “ramming” a male with her vehicle.

-11:38 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Robert Taylor, 19, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

March 25

-8:13 p.m.: domestic violence. Kara Barton, 54, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

-6:50 p.m.: domestic violence. Kenneth Krommanecker, 42, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence after allegedly stricking a female subject.

March 24

-7:25 a.m.: domestic violence. Michael Foster, 53, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

March 23

-2:40 a.m.: assault. Anthony Jones, 40, of Sidney, was charged with assault after a female subject reported that he allegedly chocked her and threw her to the ground.

March 22

-7:04 p.m.: menacing. Dustin Hughes, 36, of Sidney, was charged with menacing following a report from a female subject that he allegedly threatened to beat her and another male subject.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.