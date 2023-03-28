One injured in crash involving semi/car

By Mike Ullery

Staff Photographer

BROWN TOWNSHIP — One person was transported with serious injuries following a Monday afternoon crash on U.S. Rt. 36 at St. Rt. 589/Sodom-Ballou Rd.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. when, according to Sgt. Robert Morando of the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office, a sedan that was traveling north on Sodom-Ballou Rd. failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. Rt. 36, driving into the path of a westbound semi tractor-trailer. The semi struck the sedan, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway where the semi overturned.

Fire units from Fletcher Fire Department and a medic from Johnson/St. Paris responded to the scene. CareFlight was requested to transport a passenger in the sedan but was unable to fly due to weather. The patient was then transported by Johnson/St. Paris ground medics to Upper Valley Medical Center. Her condition has not been released.

The driver of the sedan and the driver of the semi refused treatment at the scene.

Morando said that deputies are looking into possible impaired driving as a causative factor in the crash.

U.S. Rt. 36 was closed in the vicinity of the crash but traffic was re-routed through a nearby business’ parking lot.

The crash remains under investigation.