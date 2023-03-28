Piqua standoff ends peacefully

By Mike Ullery

PIQUA — One person was detained following a Sunday evening standoff in Piqua.

Police were called to a home on Orr Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, on the report of a male who was possibly suicidal and had a firearm with him, according to Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department.

As officers arrived they began blocking nearby streets as a precaution. The 34-year-old male subject was speaking to officers, both on the telephone and then, when he came out onto a front porch, in person.

The Tactical Response Team (TRT) was activated to come to the scene in case they were needed.

After nearly 90 minutes, the male, whose name has not been released, came off the porch and was detained by police. He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Rodriguez said there is an ongoing domestic violence investigation relating to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.