Troy Junior High Student Council receives grants

TROY — The members of the Troy Junior High School Student Council have big dreams for improving their school not only for their peers, but for the generations of students who will follow them.

The Troy Foundation is helping to make those dreams come true.

Representatives from the Troy Foundation stopped by a recent student council meeting to present a pair of grants, the first of which will help fund high quality and durable outdoor tables in a currently unused area outside the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The second grant will help fund a Troy Junior High School Mental Health Wellness Day for students.

Student council members applied for the first grant, and the Troy Foundation awarded $3,600 to go toward the purchase of the outdoor tables. The students cited a number of benefits the tables could provide, including positive impacts on student socialization, increased academic performance and positive mental health benefits.

The Troy Foundation also awarded an unsolicited $500 grant to go toward a Mental Health Wellness Day student council plans on holding later this spring. All students will see speakers who will talk about things like how to handle stress, mental fitness, mindfulness and more. All students will also have a chance to visit 11 “fair” booths of their choosing, from the 30 that will be offered. These “fair” booths will feature healthy coping mechanisms such as yoga, bullet journaling, physical fitness and plant keeping, as well as many more.