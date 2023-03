TROY — Members of the Troy City Council will hold a public hearing on an application to rezone 15 S. Oxford Street, Troy, Ohio, Parcel D08-001120, from B-2, General Business District, to OR-1, Office Residence District on Monday, May 1. The hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 S. Market St.

The property owners are Steven & Pamela Speranza.

The Troy Planning Commission has recommended that the proposed rezoning application be approved by Troy City Council.