Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 28

-6:14 p.m.: shots fired. Officers were advised someone heard gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of Garbry Road. Officers checked teh area and did not observe any evidence of foul play.

-3:44 p.m.: criminal mischief. A male juvenile offender, 11, was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing after officers received a report of a juvenile taking property from a vehicle on the 700 block of Park Avenue.

March 27

-2:58 p.m.: theft. Rachel Slife, 49, of Sidney, was charged with theft following a report of a female subject shoplifting items from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.