Support Easter week blood supplies, donate in Piqua

PIQUS — Help keep the blood supply strong during the Easter holiday week by donating at the Knights of St. John community blood drive Thursday, April 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” T-shirt.

The week after Easter is a difficult time for blood collection because of holiday closings, spring breaks, and vacation travel. Help make a difference in the lives of hospital patients by keeping your appointment to donate or rescheduling soon as possible.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.