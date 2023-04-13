Piqua Police reports

Police log

April 11

-9:56 p.m.: theft. Jeffrey Jacomet, 55, of Piqua, was charged with theft after a resident on 600 block of Spring Street reported scrap wire being stolen.

-10:35 a.m.: domestic violence. Kyran Wells-Arnold, 24, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence after officers received a report of a domestic dispute.

April 10

-8:36 p.m.: driving under influence. Michael Jennings, 29, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

-6:47 p.m.: driving under suspension. Joshua Crumpler, 32, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to provide change of address.

-6:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Two male juvenile offenders, 14 and 12, were each charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening after officers received a report of juvenile males fighint at French Park.

-1:10 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. John Henry, 59, of Piqua, was charged with trafficking in drugs – prepare.

-1:03 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Bernadette Boettiger, 45, of Piqua, was charged with trafficking in drugs.

-11:50 a.m.: warrant. Chad Salm, 32, of Piqua, was arrested on warrant.

Crashes

– Chelsey Jones, 30, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and two counts of endangering children – operating a vehicle under ifnluence of alcohol/drugs following a traffic crash on April 9 at 6:53 p.m.

Jones was traveling west on Covington Avenue then attempted to turn south on Linden Avenue and failed to control the vehicle, leaving the roadway, and striking a concrete retaining wall. There was no damage to the wall and no injuries were reported.

– On April 8 at 1:24 p.m., a hit skip accident occurred on the 100 block of Staunton Street. A witness described hearing a loud crash noise and looked to find a “red full size pickup truck pulling a small orange trailer” past the parked vehicles. According to the crash report, the truck left the scene without exchanging information.

The other parked vehicle belonged to Adam Kendig, of Piqua.

– Clark Brown, 67, of Piqua, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after stricking a vehicle while turning at the intersection of Washington Avenue and West North Street on April 7 at 2:04 p.m.

Brown was turning onto Washington Avenue from West North Street as Neal Blackburn’s vehicle was south on Washington Avenue.

Brown’s vehicle collided with Blackburn’s.

– Melissa Shedd, 47, of Piqua, was traveling southbound in the 300 block of South Main Street when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles on the west side of South Main Street at 11:27 a.m. on April 6.

All unites were towed by Bushnell’s Towing for disabling damages.

According to the crash report, Shedd appeared to be under the influence and submitted a blood test which is pending.

The other two vehicles belonged to Kaylee Reynolds, of Piqua, and Ann Stevens, of Piqua.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.