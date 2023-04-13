Bradford Board of Education meeting announcement

BRADFORD — The Treasurer of the Board of Bradford Exempted Village School District, pursuant to ORC 121.22 is hereby giving notice that the Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education is meeting in regular session on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford.

The public is invited to watch using the information on the district website, www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on the Tuesday of the board meeting.

The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.