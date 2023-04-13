Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:07 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of Swailes Road in Concord Township.

-2:49 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 9000 block of Country Club Road in Piqua. Several packages were ordered fraudulently through the reporting party’s Amazon account.

-2:31 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 7000 block of South Street in Conover.

-1:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Upper Valley Career Center on Career Drive in Piqua.

-11:00 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at Bradford High School on Railroad Avenue in Bradford.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.