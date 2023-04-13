Darke County Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday April 22.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance lasts from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person and the band performing is Soul Express.

Food will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. The Greenville VFW invites guests 21 years and older to come enjoy an evening of dancing. The VFW is also hosting a line dancing class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Marc and Sandy before the dance begins. The fee for the line dancing lesson is $1.

Contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044 with any questions.