Primary care nurse practitioner joins Kettering Health

PIQUA – Vanessa Salupo, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Health Medical Group Primary Care in Piqua.

Salupo specializes in family medicine and is committed to patient-centered care.

She earned her Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner from Cedarville University in 2020. She has worked in several different specialties and was clinically trained in family medicine.

Salupo’s office is at 200 Kienle Drive in Piqua.

For more information call 937-916-2700 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup.