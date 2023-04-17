Piqua Police reports

Police log

April 14

-1:07 a.m.: criminal mischeif. Robert Jenkins, 48, of Piqua, was charged with criminal mischief.

April 13

-10:59 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Nicole Larck, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct after officers responded to a call about a possible disturbance at Colonial Terrace Apartments.

-7:48 p.m.: menacing. Jack Staudt III, 49, of Covington, was charged with aggravated menacing following a report of a male subject threatening another male subject.

-12:46 p.m.: probation/parole violation. William Schrier II, 29, of Piqua, was charged with a probation/parole violation.

-10:16 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile offender, 16, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses – truant after allegedly not attending school.

-9:32 a.m.: domestic violence. Nathan Street, 37, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence following officers receiving a report from a female subject advising that she had been grabbed and shoved by Street.

April 12

-3:45 p.m.: theft. Sheila Cline, 62, of Piqua, was charged with theft – without consent.

-2:50 p.m.: theft. Melissa Welbaum, 34, of Piqua, was charged with theft after allegedly stealing four bicycles from a deceased female.

-12:39 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Kathaleen Kolsky, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening.

Crashes

– Michael Jennings, 29, of Piqua, was cited for operator in resonable control after riding an ATV that struck a parked car, owned by John Martin, of Piqua, on April 10 at 8:36 p.m.

Jennings was traveling eastbound on Brook Street when he lost control striking Martin’s parked car which caused Jennings to fall off the ATV.

– Cheryl Trainer, 39, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after rear-ending the vehicle in front of them, owned by Jennifer Nash, of Piqua, at a stoplight on 1200 block of East Ash Street on April 10 at 1:15 p.m.

Trainer and Nash were stopped facing west when the light turned green and Trainer reportedly rolled into the back of Nash’s vehicle. As a precaution, Trainer was transported by squad.

Also in the vehicles during the incident was Kenneth Nash, 57, of Piqua, and three minors.

– Kim Palmer, 36, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash involving Zachary Youst, 26, of Centerville on April 10 at 1:07 p.m.

Youst had pulled away from the curb traveling northbound on North Main Street towards West Water Street. Palmer was traveling the same direction when Youst pulled back out into the lane of travel, and Palmer struck Youst’s vehicle.

According to the police report, Youst stated that Palmer ppeared to stop and then started again. Palmer stated the vehicle was in the roadway, but stated they didnt’ see it until they struck it.

