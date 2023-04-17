Pittman to take over Bethel boys basketball program

BRANDT — Bethel schools has announced the hiring of Steve Pittman as boys basketball coach, pending board approval on Monday night.

The former Beavercreek and University of Dayton standout played professionally in Cypress and has been a successful coach for a number of years.

Pittman was a District 15 Assistant Coach of the Year four times at Thurgood Marshall, including to appearances in the Final Four there.

He has also been varsity coach at Ponitz and Beavercreek, where he was GWOC Coach of the Year in 2019-20.

“Throughout the interview process, coach Pittman steadily rose to the top of a very deep and talented pool of candidates,” Bethel Director of Athletics Damon Smith said. “In a program that needs stability and experienced guidance to compliment our young and extremely talented athletes, his dedication to player development at the varsity level and down through the ranks to our youth program, his focus in increasing athletes basketball IQ and his ability to inspire and motivate his players to reach their full potential on the court and in the classroom, he gave our committee and student athletes the confidence that he is the leader we need to move us forward into a new era of Bethel basketball.”

Under coach Pittman’s leadership, Bethel is expected to re-kindle its tradition of excellence.

His vision for the program includes a strong emphasis on skill development, teamwork and sportsmanship. Coach Pittman is excited to work with a talented group of athletes that return nearly the entire varsity squad from last season and is committed to creating a positive and competitive environment where athletes can thrive.

“It is hard to put into words what this opportunity to lead the Bethel boys basketball program means,” Pittman said. “It gives me a chance to do something that I am incredibly passionate about; teaching the game of basketball and mentoring young men, I am thrilled for the possibility of what this group can accomplish. Bethel has a rich tradition in athletics and it is an honor and a privilege to be a part of the Bethel family.”

Pittman’s son Malcom — who played basketball for Wayne and Wilmington College — will join him on the staff.