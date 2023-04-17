Troy HS 2023 prom court

The Troy High School 2023 prom court includes, Hannah Bridge, left to right, Nick Kawecki, Ella Lovitt, Nick Prince, Hannah Duff, Trey Thomas-Ward, Allison Poore, Connor Moeller, Maci Addington, Kam Khatibloo, Kara Steinke, Connor Hutchinson, Elise Hempker, Colin Stoltz and Leah Harnish. Not Pictured: Zane Huelsman. The Troy High School prom will be Saturday, April 22, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Dayton Art Institute. Students can check the announcements for ticket information.

Submitted photo | Jeff Owen for Troy High School