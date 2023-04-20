Piqua Police reports

Police log

April 16

-12:36 p.m.: violating protection order. Quentin Craig Jr., 30, of Troy, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-12:05 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female offender, 16, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses – habitually disobedient after attempting to leave the residence.

April 15

-9:46 p.m.: domestic violence. Jaquise Evans, 31, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – causing belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force following a report of a male subject allegedly destroying property and threatening a female subject and minors on the 600 block of West North Street.

April 14

-2:30 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Flory, 30, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant for four counts of possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business, and a parole/probation violation after officers observed a subject with a felony warrant at the Miami County YMCA on West High Street. Officers attempted to apprehend the subject, but the subject attempted to flee. Officers then were able to secure the subjects.

-10:44 a.m.: warrant. Jessica Craig, 38, of Russells Point, was arrested on a warrant for breaking and entering and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Miracles Hair Salon on North Wayne Street.

-6:59 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female offender, 16, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses after refusing to go to school.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.