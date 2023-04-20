Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team held on for a 5-4 win over Bethel Wednesday night at DayAir Ball Park.

Max Dunaway was named game MVP and had a triple and two RBIs.

Landon Turner, Peyton Schultz and Preston Zumwalt combined on an eight-hitter and had six strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Troy 6,

Butler 5

TROY — The Troy softball team overcame six errors on defense to complete the season sweep of Vandalia-Butler.

The Trojans had led 6-1 through five innings and only two of Butler’s runs were earned.

Abigail Welbaum pitched an eight-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Milton-Union 8,

Miami East 6

CASSTOWN — The Milton-Union softball team scored six unearned runs in the seventh inning and added two more in the ninth inning to win a TRC showdown.

Miami East had a 2-0 lead going to the top of the seventh, before five errors led to six Milton-Union runs.

But, the Vikings would answer with four runs in the home seventh after two were out to force extra innings.

Two innings later, Milton would get the winning runs.

“We showed a lot of heart by coming right back and plating four runs in the seventh with two outs to tie it,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “As a team, we are showing some signs of progress. We need to put seven innings of defense together.”

Madison Maxson was 3-for-4 with a double for Miami East.

Jacqueline Kadel struck out seven and walked six on the mound.

Covington 14,

New Bremen 0

NEW BREMEN — The Covington softball team cruised to a road win in non-conference action Wednesday.

Meg Rogers pitched a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Nigella Reck was 4-for-4 with two doubles and Karyanne Turner was 4-for-4 with four RBIs.

Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4, Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Maggie Anderson was 2-for-3.

TENNIS

Tippecanoe 5,

Bellbrook 0

SUGARCREEK — In a matchup of ranked teams, Tippecanoe got a big win on the road Wednesday to improve to 11-1 on the season.

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger defeated Daniel Songer 6-1, 6-2; Nick Von Krosigk defeated Jonah Grismer 6-2, 6-3 and Cameron Davis defeated Jacob Grismer 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Ryan Hartke and Sean Nichols defeated Hall and Dore 6-3, 6-2 and Roman List and Grant Vonderheide defeated Vincent and Howell 6-1, 6-1.