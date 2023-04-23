Piqua Police reports

Police log

April 19

-4:29 a.m.: theft. Melissa Welbaum, 34, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-12:36 a.m.: warrant. Ashley Hall, 39, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant for a probation/parole violation after officers were dispatched to Kenridge Storage on Sherry Drive for a suspicious U-Haul complaint at the business.

April 18

-8:04 p.m.: littering. John Milligan, 51, was charged with restrictions on depositing litter on public property, on private property owned by others and in state waters.

-3:07 p.m.: endangering children. Brandon Landsiedel, 22, was charged with endangering children – creating substantial risk to health or safety and failure to comply with order or signal of peace officer – elude or flee following an officer attempting a traffic stop on a subject who fled. Officers identified the subject’s identity and a warrant was entered.

-8:12 a.m.: assault. Matthew Cartonia, 37, of Centerville, was charged with assault – knowingly harming victim and criminal damaging/endangering after officers received a report of a male subject being physical with a female victim at the Speedway on Scot Drive.

-7:29 a.m.: domestic violence. Jestin Partin, 40, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence following officers responding to the Piqua Senior Apartments on North College Street on the report of a male subject allegedly punching a female vicitm in the face.

April 17

-8:02 p.m.: warrant. Bryan Huffman, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant on the 600 block of North Main Street.

April 16

-12:36 p.m.: violating protection order. Quentin Craig Jr., 30, of Troy, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-12:05 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female offender, 16, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses – habitually disobedient after attempting to leave the residence.

April 15

-9:46 p.m.: domestic violence. Jaquise Evans, 31, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – causing belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force following a report of a male subject allegedly destroying property and threatening a female subject and minors on the 600 block of West North Street.

April 14

-2:30 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Flory, 30, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant for four counts of possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business, and a parole/probation violation after officers observed a subject with a felony warrant at the Miami County YMCA on West High Street. Officers attempted to apprehend the subject, but the subject attempted to flee. Officers then were able to secure the subjects.

-10:44 a.m.: warrant. Jessica Craig, 38, of Russells Point, was arrested on a warrant for breaking and entering and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Miracles Hair Salon on North Wayne Street.

-6:59 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female offender, 16, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses after refusing to go to school.

-1:07 a.m.: criminal mischeif. Robert Jenkins, 48, of Piqua, was charged with criminal mischief.

April 13

-10:59 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Nicole Larck, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct after officers responded to a call about a possible disturbance at Colonial Terrace Apartments.

-7:48 p.m.: menacing. Jack Staudt III, 49, of Covington, was charged with aggravated menacing following a report of a male subject threatening another male subject.

-12:46 p.m.: probation/parole violation. William Schrier II, 29, of Piqua, was charged with a probation/parole violation.

-10:16 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile offender, 16, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses – truant after allegedly not attending school.

-9:32 a.m.: domestic violence. Nathan Street, 37, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence following officers receiving a report from a female subject advising that she had been grabbed and shoved by Street.

April 12

-3:45 p.m.: theft. Sheila Cline, 62, of Piqua, was charged with theft – without consent.

-2:50 p.m.: theft. Melissa Welbaum, 34, of Piqua, was charged with theft after allegedly stealing four bicycles from a deceased female.

-12:39 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Kathaleen Kolsky, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening.

Crashes

– Michael Jennings, 29, of Piqua, was cited for operator in resonable control after riding an ATV that struck a parked car, owned by John Martin, of Piqua, on April 10 at 8:36 p.m.

Jennings was traveling eastbound on Brook Street when he lost control striking Martin’s parked car which caused Jennings to fall off the ATV.

– Cheryl Trainer, 39, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after rear-ending the vehicle in front of them, owned by Jennifer Nash, of Piqua, at a stoplight on 1200 block of East Ash Street on April 10 at 1:15 p.m.

Trainer and Nash were stopped facing west when the light turned green and Trainer reportedly rolled into the back of Nash’s vehicle. As a precaution, Trainer was transported by squad.

Also in the vehicles during the incident was Kenneth Nash, 57, of Piqua, and three minors.

– Kim Palmer, 36, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash involving Zachary Youst, 26, of Centerville on April 10 at 1:07 p.m.

Youst had pulled away from the curb traveling northbound on North Main Street towards West Water Street. Palmer was traveling the same direction when Youst pulled back out into the lane of travel, and Palmer struck Youst’s vehicle.

According to the police report, Youst stated that Palmer ppeared to stop and then started again. Palmer stated the vehicle was in the roadway, but stated they didnt’ see it until they struck it.

