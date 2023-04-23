Saturday Diamond Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team split two games Saturday.
The Red Devils defeated Fairborn 12-3 in MVL action and lost to Hamilton Badin 11-1 in five innings.
Kenton Ridge 11,
Piqua 4
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team lost to Kenton Ridge 11-4 Saturday.
Bradford 4,
Milton-Union 1
DAYTON — The Bradford baseball team got a 4-1 win over Milton-Union Saturday at DayAir Park.
Landon Monnin was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Bradford.
Garrett Trevino had a double.
Monnin and Tucker Miller combined on a six-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.
Nathan Morter Jr. was 3-for-4 with a double for Milton-Union.
Trevor Brazina had a double.
Morter Jr., Peyton Nicholas and Wyatt Kimmel combined on a four-hitter, with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Newton 2,
Tri-Village 0
PLEASANT HILL —The Newton baseball team picked up a WOAC win over Tri-Village Saturday.
Max Blair and Brady Downing were both 2-for-3 and Aiden Kelley had a double.
Carson Knupp pitched a five-hitter, with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
SOFTBALL
Covington 16,
Tri-Village 2
Northwestern 5,
Covington 2
SPRINGFIELD — The Covington softball team split two games Saturday.
Against Tri-Village, Nigella Reck was 4-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs and Meg Rogers was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4, Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4 and Maggie Anderson was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Rogers pitched a five-hitter, striking out one.
Against Northwestern, Rogers had a triple.
Rogers and Erika Gostomsky combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking one.
Bethel 5,
Springfield 4
Bethel 6,
Springfield 4
BRANDT — The Bethel softball team swept two games Saturday.
In the first game, Ellie Larkins was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Adaline Etherington pitched a six-hitter, striking out two and walking one.
In the second game, Larkins was 2-for-3.
Alyson Bird had a double.
Lily Williams pitched a seven-hitter with two strikeouts and one walk.