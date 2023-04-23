Saturday Diamond Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team split two games Saturday.

The Red Devils defeated Fairborn 12-3 in MVL action and lost to Hamilton Badin 11-1 in five innings.

Kenton Ridge 11,

Piqua 4

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team lost to Kenton Ridge 11-4 Saturday.

Bradford 4,

Milton-Union 1

DAYTON — The Bradford baseball team got a 4-1 win over Milton-Union Saturday at DayAir Park.

Landon Monnin was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Bradford.

Garrett Trevino had a double.

Monnin and Tucker Miller combined on a six-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

Nathan Morter Jr. was 3-for-4 with a double for Milton-Union.

Trevor Brazina had a double.

Morter Jr., Peyton Nicholas and Wyatt Kimmel combined on a four-hitter, with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Newton 2,

Tri-Village 0

PLEASANT HILL —The Newton baseball team picked up a WOAC win over Tri-Village Saturday.

Max Blair and Brady Downing were both 2-for-3 and Aiden Kelley had a double.

Carson Knupp pitched a five-hitter, with 13 strikeouts and one walk.

SOFTBALL

Covington 16,

Tri-Village 2

Northwestern 5,

Covington 2

SPRINGFIELD — The Covington softball team split two games Saturday.

Against Tri-Village, Nigella Reck was 4-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs and Meg Rogers was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4, Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4 and Maggie Anderson was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Rogers pitched a five-hitter, striking out one.

Against Northwestern, Rogers had a triple.

Rogers and Erika Gostomsky combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Bethel 5,

Springfield 4

Bethel 6,

Springfield 4

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team swept two games Saturday.

In the first game, Ellie Larkins was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Adaline Etherington pitched a six-hitter, striking out two and walking one.

In the second game, Larkins was 2-for-3.

Alyson Bird had a double.

Lily Williams pitched a seven-hitter with two strikeouts and one walk.