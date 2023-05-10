Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 7

-9:59 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile offender, 13, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses.

-6:22 p.m.: suspicious. On the 1000 block of Plymouth Avenue, officers received a report of a person firing a single bullet at a residence which damaged a garage door and a vehicle.

-6:20 p.m.: suspicious. At Fountain Park, a caller reported that two juveniles were shooting paintballs in the park. Officers were unable to locate the juveniles.

-3 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile offender, 13, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses – endanger health/morals

May 6

-11:25 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Brian Smithberger, 39, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening after allegedly starting an argument with teenagers in the parking lot of Rally’s Hamburgers on North College Street. Smithberger allegedly slapped one of the juveniles then left.

-5:07 p.m.: criminal damaging. Cody Crumpler, 31, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging/endangering after allegedly damaging a vehicle.

-12:04 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile offender, 17, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses.

May 5

-10 p.m.: assault. Robert Jenkins, 48, of Piqua, was charged with assault – knowingly harming victim and aggravated menacing.

-9:04 p.m.: theft. Terry Laton, 44, of Piqua, was charged with theft – without consent after a female victim reported Laton stole medication.

-9:14 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 11, was charged with illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or illegal possession of object indistinguishable from firearm in school safety zone – indistinguishable from firearm. A male juvenile offender, 11, was charged with one count of illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or illegal possession of object indistinguishable from firearm in school safety zone – indistinguishable from firearm and one count of illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or illegal possession of object indistinguishable from firearm in school safety zone – convey or attempt to convey. Officers received a report of a student bringing a pellet gun and knife to Piqua Central Intermediate School.

-7:49 a.m.: drugs. Kathy Simpson, 59, of Piqua, was charged with permitting drug abuse.

-7:02 a.m.: theft. Andrew Veen, 19, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of theft.

-7:02 a.m.: drugs. Douglas Richhart II, 37, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs – cocaine, possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, driving in marked lanes, and DUS license restrict.

Charges

– Jeremy Cook, 33, of Monroe Township, was cited for right-of-way turning (left) after turning left in front of another vehicle from Riverside Drive into an alley at 5:34 p.m. on May 6.

The other vehicle was operated by a juvenile male, 17.

Cook’s vehicle contained three juvenile children, 7, 7, and 12. Three occupants were injured.

The other vehicle also contained a female juvenile, 16. One occupant was injured.

– Charles Poeppelman, 52, of Piqua, was cited for operator in reasonable control after allegedly passing out at the wheel on West High Street and striking a stop sign and sideswiping the front of another vehicle at 11:39 a.m. on May 2.

According to the crash report, Poeppelman claims he doesn’t remember hitting it.

The other vehicle was owned by Michael Norris, 68, of Pinellas Park, FL.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.