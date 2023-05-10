Tuesday Softball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team improved to 23-4, opening D-IV sectional play with a 23-1 win over Troy Christian Tuesday.

Covington will host Legacy Christian at 5 p.m. Thursday in second-round action.

Nigella Reck was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, Maggie Anderson was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, Kamryn Barnes was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Erika Gostomsky was 3-for-4 with a double.

Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Karyanne Turner was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Mara Newhouse was 3-for-4 and Meg Rogers scored four runs.

Rogers and Gostomsky combined on a three-hitter, striking out five.

For Troy Christian, Brooklyn Lavy was 2-for-2.

Ella Dershem struck out three and walked four.

Lehman Catholic 16,

TV South 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Lehman Catholic softball team opened sectional play with a five-inning win Tuesday.

The Cavaliers will play at Russia at 5 p.m. Thursday in second-round action.

Regular Season

Troy 14,

Piqua 0

TROY — The Troy softball team finished 22-5 overall and 15-3 in the MVL.

The Trojans were second in the Miami Division and third overall in the MVL.

Piqua dropped to 8-17 overall and 7-11 in the MVL.

Abigail Welbaum and Riley King combined on a two-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Tippecanoe 11,

Bradford 3

BRADFORD — In a tournament tuneup for both teams, the Tippecanoe softball team won on the road in non-conference action.

Ella Henn pitched a five-hitter, striking out 15 and walking seven.

Emily Miller hit a home run, Charlize Clausen was 3-for-4 and Emily Aselage was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Emma Davis and Averie Jacquemin were 2-for-4 and Henn helped herself with three RBIs.

Arcanum 14,

Newton 0

ARCANUM — The Newton softball team dropped a WOAC game Tuesday.