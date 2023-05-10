Tuesday Softball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team improved to 23-4, opening D-IV sectional play with a 23-1 win over Troy Christian Tuesday.
Covington will host Legacy Christian at 5 p.m. Thursday in second-round action.
Nigella Reck was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, Maggie Anderson was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, Kamryn Barnes was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Erika Gostomsky was 3-for-4 with a double.
Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Karyanne Turner was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Mara Newhouse was 3-for-4 and Meg Rogers scored four runs.
Rogers and Gostomsky combined on a three-hitter, striking out five.
For Troy Christian, Brooklyn Lavy was 2-for-2.
Ella Dershem struck out three and walked four.
Lehman Catholic 16,
TV South 0
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Lehman Catholic softball team opened sectional play with a five-inning win Tuesday.
The Cavaliers will play at Russia at 5 p.m. Thursday in second-round action.
Regular Season
Troy 14,
Piqua 0
TROY — The Troy softball team finished 22-5 overall and 15-3 in the MVL.
The Trojans were second in the Miami Division and third overall in the MVL.
Piqua dropped to 8-17 overall and 7-11 in the MVL.
Abigail Welbaum and Riley King combined on a two-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Tippecanoe 11,
Bradford 3
BRADFORD — In a tournament tuneup for both teams, the Tippecanoe softball team won on the road in non-conference action.
Ella Henn pitched a five-hitter, striking out 15 and walking seven.
Emily Miller hit a home run, Charlize Clausen was 3-for-4 and Emily Aselage was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Emma Davis and Averie Jacquemin were 2-for-4 and Henn helped herself with three RBIs.
Arcanum 14,
Newton 0
ARCANUM — The Newton softball team dropped a WOAC game Tuesday.