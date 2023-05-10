Hayner Center to exhibit Roop Tea Pot Collection

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Tea Anyone? The Roop Tea Pot Collection. The display of over 200 unique tea pots will be on exhibit from May 19 to June 25.

A reception celebrating Laura Roop’s (1933-2022) many years of involvement in Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea, as well as the gift of her large collection of tea pots is scheduled for Friday, May 19 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Attending the reception is a wonderful way to meet Roop’s family and discuss the collection. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

As a special treat during Tea Anyone? The Roop Tea Pot Collection exhibit, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will be serving hot tea on Wednesday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. The afternoon tea is sponsored by The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Company located at 1470 W. Main St., Unit B, Tipp City. Owner Jayne Lewis has selected a variety of hand blended teas to share with the Hayner guests.

You will not want to miss this opportunity to enjoy a delicious cup of specialty tea as you walk through the Hayner experiencing the Roop Teapot Collection.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7 – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.