Tuesday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team finished up MVL play with a 10-2 win over Piqua Tuesday.
The Trojans are now 20-4 and finished 17-1 in the MVL. Piqua goes to 16-8 overall and 13-4 in the MVL.
Troy erased an early 2-0 deficit with five runs in the third and never trailed the rest of the way.
Hayden Frey was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Eli Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Owen Harlamert was 2-for-3 with a double and Caleb Akins was 2-for-4 with a double.
Ryder Kirtley had two RBIs and a double and Connor Hutchinson had a double.
Andrew Helman and Jacob Lucas combined on a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking six.
Tippecanoe 12,
Stebbins 0
DAYTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team improved to 12-11 overall and 10-6 in the MVL with a road win.
Bethel 6,
Milton-Union 4
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team finished off its TRC championship season with a home win Tuesday.
Bethel is 13-11 overall and finished 12-2 in the TRC.
For Milton-Union, Nathan Morter Jr. had a home run and two RBIs, Gavin Guess was 2-for-3 and Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 with a double.
Peyton Nichols was also 2-for-4 with a double and Ben Schommer was 2-for-4.
Morter Jr. and Nichols combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking three.
Troy Christian 3,
Tri-Village 0
NEW MADISON — The Troy Christian baseball team picked up a road win in TRC action Tuesday.
Judah Simmons pitched a six-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.
Paul McDonald was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Covington 18,
Fairlawn 0
COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team got a home win in non-conference action Tuesday.
Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Kian French had a double and two RBIs and Gavin Blore had two RBIs.
Tyler Jay and Corey Marion were 2-for-3.
Jay pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
Arcanum 10,
Newton 0
ARCANUM — The Arcanum baseball team used a seven-run inning in a game that decided the WOAC champion.
Arcanum improved to 17-4 overall and 10-1 in the WOAC and Newton dropped to 16-4 overall and 9-2 in the WOAC.