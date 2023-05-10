Tuesday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team finished up MVL play with a 10-2 win over Piqua Tuesday.

The Trojans are now 20-4 and finished 17-1 in the MVL. Piqua goes to 16-8 overall and 13-4 in the MVL.

Troy erased an early 2-0 deficit with five runs in the third and never trailed the rest of the way.

Hayden Frey was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Eli Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Owen Harlamert was 2-for-3 with a double and Caleb Akins was 2-for-4 with a double.

Ryder Kirtley had two RBIs and a double and Connor Hutchinson had a double.

Andrew Helman and Jacob Lucas combined on a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking six.

Tippecanoe 12,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team improved to 12-11 overall and 10-6 in the MVL with a road win.

Bethel 6,

Milton-Union 4

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team finished off its TRC championship season with a home win Tuesday.

Bethel is 13-11 overall and finished 12-2 in the TRC.

For Milton-Union, Nathan Morter Jr. had a home run and two RBIs, Gavin Guess was 2-for-3 and Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 with a double.

Peyton Nichols was also 2-for-4 with a double and Ben Schommer was 2-for-4.

Morter Jr. and Nichols combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Troy Christian 3,

Tri-Village 0

NEW MADISON — The Troy Christian baseball team picked up a road win in TRC action Tuesday.

Judah Simmons pitched a six-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.

Paul McDonald was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Covington 18,

Fairlawn 0

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team got a home win in non-conference action Tuesday.

Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Kian French had a double and two RBIs and Gavin Blore had two RBIs.

Tyler Jay and Corey Marion were 2-for-3.

Jay pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Arcanum 10,

Newton 0

ARCANUM — The Arcanum baseball team used a seven-run inning in a game that decided the WOAC champion.

Arcanum improved to 17-4 overall and 10-1 in the WOAC and Newton dropped to 16-4 overall and 9-2 in the WOAC.