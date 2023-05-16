Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 11

-9:21 p.m.: shots fired. A caller reported hearing autmatic gunfire on the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers checked the area and did not locate anything.

-7:38 p.m.: assault. Stacy Bowen, 43, of Piqua, was charged with assault – knowingly harming victim after allegedly punching an adult female victim in the face.

-3:32 p.m.: warrant. Jennifer McIntire, 40, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:23 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile offender, 13, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses.

-12:40 a.m.: domestic violence. Bradley Long, 34, was charged with domestic violence – causing belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force, criminal mischief, and telecommunications harassment.

May 10

-4:01 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 14, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses.

-2:34 p.m.: theft. Terry Laton, 44, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-12:34 p.m.: warrant. Chad Johnson, 49, of Piqua, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

-10:20 a.m.: endangering children. Kenneth Simpson, 22, and Somer Simpson, 23, were each charged with two counts of endangering children.

Charges

– David Mason, 34, of West Milton, was cited for hit/skip private property after striking another vehicle in the parking lot of the Speedway on Covington Ave. at 10:48 a.m. on May 6.

Mason left the scene without informing the other vehicle’s owner, Jennifer Gilardi.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.