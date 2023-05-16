We Love Birthday Parties opens North Elm Collective

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — City officials and members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new North Elm Collective, home of We Love Birthday Parties and The Florence, on Thursday, May 11.

“It really has been a project that has brought together a lot of people in our community,” North Elm Collective Founder and We Love Birthday Parties Director Shelly Calvert said. “I can’t do this alone. I’m just so grateful for all of the support and volunteers; everyone who has helped make this place possible.”

Located at 410 N. Elm St., the North Elm Collective houses the non-profit organization We Love Birthday Parties, which provides birthday parties and gifts to local children in foster care, and also offers a large venue space that is available to rent for birthday parties, family gatherings, graduations, bridal showers and other special events. Funds from venue rentals will be used to support We Love Birthday Parties.

“The way that you rent our space is a donation to We Love Birthday Parties, so when you use our space you’re actually helping us reach more kids with our very special message,” Calvert said.

We Love Birthday Parties purchased the North Elm Collective building in January 2022, and has been performing renovations since then. Formerly used as a church, the building now features a large party room with seating and several other spaces including a basement game room designed by Autumn White, owner of Timber and Bow Play Studio.

The building also houses The Florence, which offers yoga lessons and other holistic health services.

“We’re so grateful to have them in this building,” Calvert said.

Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce presented Calvert with a commemorative plaque at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Troy Mayor Robin Oda delivered a welcome bag from the city of Troy.

“I’m so excited for you,” Oda said. “Watching the transformation here has been amazing.”

“You deserve this,” she said. “You have worked so hard for this.”

Calvert started We Love Birthday Parties nine years ago, to provide birthday parties and gifts for children in Miami County who might not otherwise be celebrated. In 2022, the organization served approximately 250 children each month.

More information can be found online at www.welovebirthdayparties.org or through the We Love Birthday Parties Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Those are great ways to keep up with what’s going on here,” Calvert said. “You can find out what’s going on and interact with us.”

We Love Birthday Parties is currently planning a golf outing on June 22, and the organization will also be appearing at the Troy Strawberry Festival with Shannon’s Sweet Tea. The group is also looking for hole sponsors for the golf outing, and sponsors or donations for additional renovations at the North Elm Collective building.